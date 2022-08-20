Russian troops are not successful on battlefield in Ukraine, - Pentagon

The positions of the Russian military have weakened and they have no progress on the battlefield in Ukraine.

A high-ranking official of the US Ministry of Defense told about this at a closed briefing for journalists on August 19, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"You see a complete lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield. They're taking these losses and can't move forward," said a Pentagon official. In particular, according to him, the Armed Forces are successfully weakening Russian forces in the east.

The representative of the Pentagon also commented on the latest events in Crimea - primarily the explosions in Novofedorivka.

"I don't have an overall assessment of the impact of the recent attacks, especially on the airfield, but we see the overall picture that Russian forces are much more vulnerable. We see the movement of Russian troops to protect their vulnerable positions," he said.