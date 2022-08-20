ENG
At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, - Terekhov

Russian troops hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv and its suburbs with rockets.

Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Missile "arrivals" at critical infrastructure facilities in the Nemyshliansky district and the suburbs of Kharkiv. So far, there have been no victims or victims," said the head of the city.

