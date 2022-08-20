At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, - Terekhov
Russian troops hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv and its suburbs with rockets.
Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Missile "arrivals" at critical infrastructure facilities in the Nemyshliansky district and the suburbs of Kharkiv. So far, there have been no victims or victims," said the head of the city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password