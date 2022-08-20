Powerful explosions in occupied Melitopol. Previously, hitting Russian military base - Mayor Fedorov
Tonight, powerful explosions rang out in Melitopol, which the whole city could hear.
The Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"According to preliminary data, a hit was made to one of the Russian military bases, which the Rashists are once again trying to restore in the area of the airfield," the message reads.
According to Fedorov, the collaborators immediately reported to their "elder brother" that their air defense system had worked.
"It worked so well that the smoke is still coming. However, if the Russian army has such anti-aircraft defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will definitely get them as soon as possible. We are gathering more detailed information," he added.
