Enemy assault was repulsed in Sloviansk direction. Battles are taking place in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The one hundred and seventy-eighth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions remained unchanged. The enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia, the Sumy region, from barrel artillery. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

"In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations to hold the occupied areas and prevent a counteroffensive by units of the Defense Forces, in some places, he is trying to improve the tactical position. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Chuhuiiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Husarivka, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshki, Korobochkine, Shestakove, Duvanka, and Prudianka. Actively conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

It is also reported that the enemy launched airstrikes near Lebyazhe and Zalyman. He led offensive battles in the Borshchova region, was unsuccessful, and left.

Read more: Russian troops are not successful on battlefield in Ukraine, - Pentagon

"In the Sloviansk direction, shelling from tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket systems was recorded near Dovhenki, Sulygivka, and Mazanivka. Enemy units tried to conduct assaults near Novodmytrivka, Virnopillia, and Kurulka, were repulsed, and retreated," the General Staff informs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery near Rozdolivka, Sydorovo, Spirne, and Pryshyb. Conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of hostilities. Near Ivano-Dariivka, an offensive is being attempted, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, civil infrastructure was damaged by fire in the areas of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Kodema, and Mayorsk settlements.

"The occupiers carried out offensive and assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, and Kodema, they did not succeed, the hostilities continue," the message says.

Read more: Russian occupants carried out offensive in areas of Opytne, Pisky, and Mayorsk, but had no success, - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers used tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Neskuchne, Alexandropole, Keramik, Kermenchyk and Pisky.

"Enemy aviation was operating near Mariinka. The enemy was conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of hostilities in the specified direction. It is attacking in the area of Opytne and Mayorsk settlements, it was unsuccessful, the fighting continues," the General Staff added.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling was recorded near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Prechistivka. The enemy carried out assaults in the area of the village of Zolota Niva, had no success, and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used artillery and tanks to shell the areas of Bilohiria, Novodanilivka, Novopil, Chervone, Vremivka, Charivne, and Olhivske settlements.

"In the South Buh direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the advance of our troops. The occupiers are taking measures to replenish the losses of personnel and equipment. The enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Prybuzke, Luch, Tavriyske, Novohrihorivka, Olenivka, Novoselivka, Blahodatne, Vesely Kut, Shiroke, Yakovlivka, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka and Otradne settlements. UAVs continue to be actively used for conducting aerial reconnaissance," the summary says.

Watch more: We will not leave any of these blows unanswered, - Zelensky to residents of cities that are being shelled by Russians. VIDEO