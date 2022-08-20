Rashists killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region during the day, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 19, Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 19, the Russians killed 7 civilians of the Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut, 1 in Druzhba, 1 in Kostiantynivka, and 1 in Pivnichny. Another 13 people were injured," the report says.

Read more: Enemy assault was repulsed in Sloviansk direction. Battles are taking place in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.