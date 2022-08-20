Russians launched massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv at night. Populated areas of region are also under fire - RMA

On the night of August 20, at approximately 03:00 a.m., Mykolaiv was once again subjected to massive rocket fire.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Mykolaiv RMA.

"Preliminarily, it is known that the enemy attacked the city with S-300 type missiles. There are no casualties so far. Information about the damage is being clarified," the message says.

The enemy also shelled the villages of the Mykolaiv region.

"In the Mykolaiv district, during the day, the enemy shelled the Pervomaisk community. At approximately 02:00 p.m., the village of Pervomaiske was shelled with cluster shells. Two people were injured. At 05:20 and 07:20 p.m., the hits were outside the village of Kostiantynivka, mainly in open areas. There were no casualties.

In the morning of August 19, approximately at 08:00 a.m., Chervona Dolyna was shelled in the Bashtan district. As a result, the residential building was damaged. Around 10:00 p.m. on August 19 and today, August 20, at 02:00 a.m., Shiroke was shelled. Three residential buildings were damaged. Also yesterday, August 19, around 10:00 p.m., Polyana was shelled. The hits were mainly in open areas. There are no casualties," RMA said.

Shelling of the territory and nearby settlements continues. Information about victims and damage is being clarified.