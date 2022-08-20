363 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 718 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 20, 2022, 1,081 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 363 children died and more than 718 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported this.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 377, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 41.

On August 19, an 8-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Shevchenkivske, the Zaporizhzhia region. It became known that on August 12, a 12-year-old girl was injured during the shelling by the Russian troops in the city of Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region. It also became known about the death of a 9-year-old girl on May 27 as a result of shelling by the occupants of residential buildings in Velyke Artakove, the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.