Occupying authorities of Sevastopol announced explosion at headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An explosion occurred at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol. The townspeople heard a loud bang.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

According to preliminary information, at 8:17 a.m. in the area of the Headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol, a loud bang was heard. We are waiting for official information," the message reads.

Local authorities report smoke rising above the headquarters.

This information was confirmed later by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

"I am at the fleet headquarters. 25 minutes ago, a drone flew onto the roof. Unfortunately, it was not shot down, although they were working over the bay with small arms. It was flying low. There are no victims," he noted.

Razvozhaev also reported that the approaches and entrances to the fleet headquarters were blocked by the police and called on the citizens to stay at home in the coming hours. However, he assures that the roof of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation allegedly "did not suffer serious destruction."

Subsequently, the so-called "governor" dramatically changed his version of what happened. According to him, the drone was allegedly shot down "right over the fleet headquarters", and it fell on the roof and caught fire.

"There was no impression," he assures.