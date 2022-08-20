ENG
Russia has committed over 29,000 war crimes in Ukraine, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have registered 29,194 crimes of aggression and war crimes against the Russian Federation. 1146 of them - in the last week.

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

The number of registered crimes of aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation reached 29,194 (+1,146 over the last week).

Also, 13,593 crimes against national security were recorded (+499).

"No war criminal, collaborator or traitor will escape responsibility," the Prosecutor General's Office promises.

