Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy drone of operational-tactical level at night, - Joint Forces Group

In the eastern direction, air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV.

This was reported on the page of the Joint Forces Group, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the air defense units of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out tasks in the east of Ukraine around the clock.

It is known that on the night of August 20, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian operational-tactical drone that was trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces.

It was previously reported that on August 19, Ukrainian air defense units, together with radio-electronic warfare units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic military group, destroyed 4 enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.