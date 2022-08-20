ENG
News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 44,900 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,907 tanks and 4,212 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 20, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 44,900.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 20/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 44,900 (+200) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 1907 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4212 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems - 1018 (+2) units,
  • MLRS - 266 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 141 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 197 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 803 (+8),
  • cruise missiles - 190 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3137 (+7) units,
  • special equipment - 97 (+3).

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy drone of operational-tactical level at night, - Joint Forces Group

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the report states.

