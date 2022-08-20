ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11103 visitors online
News War
1 651 4

Ukrainian air defense destroyed three enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level - Air Force Command

безпілотник

During the day, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian UAVs.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day of August 19, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian operational-tactical drones in the south-eastern direction," the message says.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy drone of operational-tactical level at night, - Joint Forces Group

Author: 

drone (1764) elimination (5386) Air forces (1541)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 