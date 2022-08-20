Ukrainian air defense destroyed three enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level - Air Force Command

During the day, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian UAVs.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day of August 19, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian operational-tactical drones in the south-eastern direction," the message says.

