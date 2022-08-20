ENG
Occupiers directed 4 Kalibr rockets at Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-aircraft defense shot them all down, - Reznychenko

The occupiers hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with four "Calibers", but the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shot down all the targets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A cool start to Saturday from our military. Our anti-aircraft defense shot down all 4 Kalibr missiles that the Russians directed at the region over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Glory to our military," the message reads.

