In occupied Bakhchisaray, there are reports of "claps" and explosions, - Telegram-channels

Residents of occupied Bakhchisaray report "claps" and explosions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Crimean Telegram channels.

"Two explosions have been confirmed in Bakhchisaray. It is likely that a drone was also shot down. The information is being clarified," the message says.

The next post reports on three explosions in Bakhchisaray.

Read more: Explosions are again heard near Yevpatoria, - Chubarov

There is currently no official confirmation of this information. In the meantime, a video from the scene of the incident will be shared on the network.