In occupied Bakhchisaray, there are reports of "claps" and explosions, - Telegram-channels
Residents of occupied Bakhchisaray report "claps" and explosions.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Crimean Telegram channels.
"Two explosions have been confirmed in Bakhchisaray. It is likely that a drone was also shot down. The information is being clarified," the message says.
The next post reports on three explosions in Bakhchisaray.
There is currently no official confirmation of this information. In the meantime, a video from the scene of the incident will be shared on the network.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password