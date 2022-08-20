ENG
We used only 4 S-300 missiles to shoot down four enemy "Caliber" in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Zaluzhny

Defenders of the Ukrainian sky used only 4 missiles of the S-300 complex to shoot down 4 enemy missiles of the "Caliber" type.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.

"In the area of Dnipro, 4 Kalibr missiles were shot down. We used only 4 missiles of the S300 complex," said Zaluzhny.

Read more: Occupiers directed 4 Kalibr rockets at Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-aircraft defense shot them all down, - Reznychenko

