We used only 4 S-300 missiles to shoot down four enemy "Caliber" in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Zaluzhny
Defenders of the Ukrainian sky used only 4 missiles of the S-300 complex to shoot down 4 enemy missiles of the "Caliber" type.
This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.
"In the area of Dnipro, 4 Kalibr missiles were shot down. We used only 4 missiles of the S300 complex," said Zaluzhny.
