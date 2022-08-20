11 066 24
Since February 24, United States has provided and announced military aid to Ukraine for almost 10 billion dollars
Yesterday, the White House announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine - worth 775 million dollars.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Shrike News" Telegram channel.
A list of what the US will transfer to Ukraine as part of this package is available by the link.
Thus, since February 24, the United States has provided and announced military aid for almost 10 billion dollars.
Links to relevant statements from the US Department of Defense, the White House, and the State Department.
- February 25: $350 million*
- March 12: 200 million*
- March 16: 800 million
- April 1: 300 million
- April 5: 100 million*
- April 13: 800 million
- April 21: 800 million
- April 24: 322 million*
- May 6: 150 million
- May 19: 100 million
- May 31: 700 million
- June 15: 1 billion
- June 23: 450 million
- July 1: 820 million
- July 8: 400 million
- July 22: 270 million
- August 1: 550 million
- August 8: 1 billion
- August 19: 775 million
By the month:
- February - 350 million,
- March - 1000 million,
- April - 2322 million,
- May - 950 million,
- June - 1450 million,
- July - 1490 million,
- August - 2325 million.
As you can see, in terms of the volume of military aid to Ukraine from the USA, August has already become a record.
