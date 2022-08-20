Since February 24, United States has provided and announced military aid to Ukraine for almost 10 billion dollars

Yesterday, the White House announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine - worth 775 million dollars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Shrike News" Telegram channel.

Thus, since February 24, the United States has provided and announced military aid for almost 10 billion dollars.

By the month:

February - 350 million,

March - 1000 million,

April - 2322 million,

May - 950 million,

June - 1450 million,

July - 1490 million,

August - 2325 million.

As you can see, in terms of the volume of military aid to Ukraine from the USA, August has already become a record.