Radiation leak at ZNPP will be violation of Article 5 of NATO charter, - British MP Ellwood

The head of the special committee on the defense of the House of Commons of Great Britain, Tobias Ellwood, said that in the event of a radiation leak due to a possible Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, NATO should use Article 5 of its charter.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Any intentional damage that would cause a potential radiation leak at a Ukrainian nuclear reactor would be a violation of Article 5 of NATO," Ellwood said.

The statement of the British parliamentarian was supported by the member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Adam Kinzinger.

"Really, it's not even up for debate. Any radiation leak will kill people in NATO countries. This automatically triggers Article 5," Kinzinger tweeted.

According to Article 5 of the charter, in the event of an armed attack on any of the NATO countries, all other members of the Alliance will consider this act as an attack on them all.