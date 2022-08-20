Lithuania is preparing to send 30th package of military aid to Ukraine, - Minister Anusauskas

Lithuania will provide another batch of military aid to Ukrainians.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvydas Anusauskas, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the war, 28 shipments of military support have been sent to Ukraine from Lithuania. Shipments 29 and 30 are already being prepared! I will inform you about the contents in the near future," Anusauskas wrote.

Read more: European Peace Fund has mobilized 2.5 billion euros for delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, - French Foreign Ministry

It was previously reported that Lithuania is looking for an opportunity to send additional weapons to Ukraine and says that this process would go faster if the allies agreed to replace the weapons being transferred with new ones.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported that in the second half of August, Lithuania will prepare five additional courses for Ukrainians in various fields and will train about 150 specialists in six months.