High-precision Excalibur and Smart missiles of AFU destroyed Russian artillery reconnaissance radar "Zoopark-1". VIDEO

High-precision Excalibur and Smart projectiles help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to destroy the Russian reconnaissance radar "Zoopark-1"

Andrii Shor writes about this on Facebook

"A 155 mm Excalibur projectile with GPS guidance with air detonation destroys the Russian counter-battery radar "Zoopark-1", which did not see that it was flying towards it," - he quotes foreign experts, in particular Thomas Theiner (Thomas C. Theiner).

According to him, all in one volley:

• 1st Excalibur with air blast

• 2nd first SMArt submunition

• Standard shells from 3rd to 5th with instant detonation

• 6th second SMArt submunition.

"A total of five projectiles were fired. The almost simultaneous use indicates the operation of the PzH 2000," he adds.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began using German SMArt self-guided projectiles to destroy the armored vehicles of the Rashtov.

"On July 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video showing, according to sources, the world's first successful combat use of SMArt self-guided projectiles in Donbas, produced by the German company GIWS mbh. The video shows the explosion of a projectile over a combat vehicle and its damage," he writes Butusov.

The journalist explained how this weapon works:

"The 155 mm SMArt projectile is fired at the coordinates of the enemy's armored vehicles and then does everything by itself. At a certain height above the target, the projectile explodes and shoots two combat submunitions on parachutes, which have their own micro-radar and infrared sensors for finding armored vehicles. After identifying the target, it is fired at it a hypersonic shock element that strikes a combat vehicle from above. The speed is such that even if Russia starts to put its Arena-M active defense system on tanks, their characteristics do not allow to intercept the attack"

According to Censor.NET sources, during the shelling on July 1, two pieces of equipment of the Russian Armed Forces were destroyed by two shells. Probably one of them, which was destroyed by the explosion, was a ZRPK "Pantsir" or a tank. On July 2, German SMArt shells of the Armed Forces of Ukraine covered a column of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - up to 8 units of combat equipment of the Russian-fascist troops were damaged or destroyed.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine is gradually being saturated with ultra-modern Western weapons, which are beginning to create an advantage for Ukrainian soldiers and allow them to wage a non-contact war with the enemy," Butusov notes. In his opinion, after the deployment of large-scale production under NATO support programs for Ukraine, the Armed Forces will have a great technological advantage over the occupiers.

"For such weapons, it is necessary to change the training and tactics of the ground forces, to use people much more carefully, and above all, the infantry on the front line," - stressed the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.