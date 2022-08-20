ENG
MFA called on Austria to expel Russian diplomat Ulyanov for calling for elimination of Ukrainians: "This language of genocide cannot be tolerated"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Austria to expel the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna Mykhailo Ulyanov for tweeting "There is no mercy for Ukrainians."

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on his Facebook  page.

"Russian Ambassador Mykhailo Ulyanov is calling for the liquidation of the Ukrainian nation. This language of genocide cannot be tolerated. We call on the entire diplomatic community of Vienna to boycott Ulyanov, and the host country, Austria, to declare him persona non grata," Nikolenko said in a statement.

We will remind, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation in Vienna Mykhailo Ulyanov wrote: "There is no mercy for the Ukrainian population!". In this way, Ulyanov commented on the tweet of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanking American partners for military assistance. He later deleted the post and tried to justify himself. Now the diplomat insists that he meant that the USA has no mercy for Ukrainians.

