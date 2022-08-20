Occupiers are bringing officials from Russian Federation to Kherson region - there are not enough collaborators, - RMA

Officials from Russia began to be brought into the temporarily occupied Kherson region due to a lack of "personnel" for "management positions".

This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to the lack of personnel for the so-called "leadership positions" in the occupation authorities, officials began to be imported from Russia. For other positions, school directors, elders, heads of enterprises, etc., they take anyone who is willing. These people have neither work experience nor even specialized education," he wrote.

Yanushevich also added that the occupiers are putting pressure on entrepreneurs to "reissue documents in the new tax office." Those who refuse to do so are threatened with taking away or closing the business.

