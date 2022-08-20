EU joined case of Ukraine regarding genocide of Russian Federation at UN International Court of Justice. DOCUMENT

The European Union provided the UN International Court of Justice with its information within the framework of the case of Ukraine against Russia regarding the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported to the International Court of Justice, Censor.NET informs with reference to hromadske.

According to the charter and regulations of the court, a public international organization on its own initiative can provide the court with relevant information regarding the cases it is considering. Such information is submitted in the form of a Memorandum before the closing of the written proceedings.

Read more: With IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP, restoration of safety at plant can begin, - Zelensky

Thus, on August 17, the European Union submitted information to the court in the case of Ukraine against Russia regarding accusations of genocide.

The Delegation of Ukraine to the European Union thanked the EU for joining the case at the UN International Court of Justice.

"Justice will prevail," the representative said.

It will be recalled that on February 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation at the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague due to a full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian side accuses the Russian Federation of genocide due to attacks by the Russian occupiers on civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.

See more: Trophy Russian equipment is exhibited at Khreschatyk. PHOTOS

The International Court of Justice announced open hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia in March. Later, the court announced interim measures in the case of genocide charges: the court requires Russia to immediately cease military operations on the territory of Ukraine, and to ensure that Russian forces do not take any steps to continue the military operation.

In addition, the judges unanimously supported the fact that both parties - Ukraine and the Russian Federation - should refrain from any actions that could worsen or prolong the dispute and complicate the consideration of the case. At the same time, the implementation of temporary court measures is not mandatory.