Strike on Voznesensk: Russian missile could have aimed at the Pivdennoukrainska NPP - debris found in station’s observation area, - "Energoatom"

The Russians struck the city of Voznesensk, located near the Pivdennoukrainska NPP. Debris of the rocket was found in the observation area of the station, so it is not excluded that the rocket aimed specifically at the PNPP.

This is stated by Energoatom PNPP, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The very fact of the shelling of the surveillance zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant is another cynical act of Russian nuclear terrorism. After all, the fragments of an enemy missile that hit the house were found on the spot. And it is possible that this missile was aimed precisely in the direction of the PNPP, which the Russian military tried to capture back in at the beginning of March," the message reads.

See more: Trophy Russian equipment is exhibited at Khreschatyk. PHOTOS

It is noted that in March, the attempt to seize the NPP was unsuccessful: the Armed Forces stopped the invaders. Then it was near Voznesensk that SSU officers detained three Russian soldiers who were hiding in abandoned buildings. All three were part of a group that planned to seize the station.

Since then, the invaders have been ruthlessly roaming the southern region of Ukraine, destroying its infrastructure and sparing no people.