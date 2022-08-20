Guterres called on governments and businesses to cooperate in order to supply world markets with Russian and Ukrainian food

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on governments and the private sector to work together to supply world markets with Russian food and fertilizers, as well as Ukrainian grain, under an agreement reached last month.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to DW.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Guterres said that food products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation, which are not subject to Western sanctions, should have "unhindered access to world markets." "The export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia is of crucial importance for the further calming of commodity markets and the reduction of prices for consumers," the UN Secretary General added.

We will remind, on August 18, the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in Lviv.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv the day before.

The tripartite meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey and the UN Secretary General in Lviv lasted about 40 minutes.

Guterres arrived at the port in Odesa the next day.

On August 20, the head of the UN flew to Istanbul, where he will finish his tour of Europe, visiting the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which monitors compliance with the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain. According to the spokesman of the press service, Guterres will return to New York late in the evening of the same day.