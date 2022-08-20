In Kharkiv, rescuers discovered three more bodies during demolition of rubble on territory of dormitory

The number of victims as a result of a rocket attack on a hostel in Kharkiv has increased to 18.

This is reported on the page of the Kharkiv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on August 20, rescuers found three more bodies of the dead at the site of the shelling of the hostel on Ahiezeriv Street. One of the dead is a man, the other bodies are in such a condition that they require expert examination. Employees of the State Emergency Service continue their search at the scene of the tragedy. The death toll from the Russian missile attack on the dormitory has already reached 18 people.

We will remind that on August 17, Russian rockets hit the dormitory. Earlier it was reported that 16 people died in a house in Saltiv district. Rescuers recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman. The body was found last, probably that of a man, this is being established.