Negotiations with Turkey regarding accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will take place next week

The first meeting of the permanent joint mechanism, created within the framework of the tripartite memorandum signed between Turkey, Finland and Sweden at the Madrid NATO summit, will be held on August 26 in Finland.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Turkish President's Administration, writes Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish Anadolu agency.

The Turkish delegation at the meeting will be led by President's Press Secretary Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

It is assumed that the delegation will include representatives of the ministries of justice, defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Intelligence Organization.

The tripartite memorandum was signed on June 28, 2022 in the presence of the President of Turkey, the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of Sweden and the Secretary General of NATO.

Within the framework of the memorandum, Finland and Sweden, as future NATO allies, pledged to fully support Turkey in the fight against all threats to its national security and gave a number of commitments on which Turkey's approval of their NATO membership depends.