Command of Russian Federation reassures military with postcards - they are afraid of "people’s satellite". PHOTO

The Russian command is forced to reassure subordinates in connection with the acquisition of the ICEYE satellite for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - for this they even produced the corresponding postcards.

This was reported by the Kakhovka operational group, Censor.NET reports.

"Before the social networks stopped buzzing with discussions about the acquisition of the ICEYE satellite for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian terrorist authorities started their propaganda to appease their own units," the report says.

It is noted that the Russian military in the captured territory of the Kherson region began to doubt their victory even more and worry about their own lives.

"And there really are reasons for this, because thanks to the ICEYE satellite, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained a "space" advantage over the enemy," the operative group "Kakhovka" emphasized.