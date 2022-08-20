Ukraine reserves right to use not only diplomatic tools for deoccupation of Crimea, - Tomak

The Crimean platform is a manifestation of the political-diplomatic path of deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea, but the strategy also has other tools.

Maria Tomak, head of the Crimean Platform service at the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, reported this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Dom.

According to her, along with the political and diplomatic path, Ukraine has always reserved the right to a military decision to deoccupy Crimea.

"First of all, I want to say that the Crimean platform is really a manifestation of the political and diplomatic path of the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea. But, at the same time, I want to remind you that there is a strategy for the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea, which was approved by the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine and signed by the president, and which refers to the adoption of a political-diplomatic path, but at the same time it states that Ukraine reserves the right to use other instruments that do not contradict international law and the legislation of Ukraine in order to restore territorial integrity and sovereignty," said the head of the service of the Crimea platform.

She emphasized that Ukraine has never given up on the goal of deoccupying Crimea.

"Given the current situation, first of all, Ukraine never refused this, although, of course, there was a desire to follow a political-diplomatic path, but at the same time, we always reserved such a right that can be used, let's say so, and I it seems that in the current situation they do not contradict each other at all, because we understand that, in principle, Ukraine, defending itself against a full-scale invasion, actively uses international support, in particular, military support, so it seems to me that there are no contradictions here," Tomak summarized.

We will remind you that the Crimean Platform is an international format created in 2021 that aims to achieve the deoccupation of Crimea. The first summit of the Crimean Platform took place last year also on August 23 in Kyiv. It was attended by representatives of 47 states and international organizations, which approved a joint intergovernmental decision on how to act to stop the annexation and return of Crimea.

To participate in the second online summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held on August 23, more than 50 applications have already been submitted, in particular, representatives of the countries of Asia, Latin America and Africa have been invited.