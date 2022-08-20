Prosecutor General Kostin instructed law enforcement officers to ensure operation of "grain corridor": to stop all possible corruption schemes

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin held a meeting with the heads of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Military and Defense Sector of the Southern Region, and law enforcement agencies.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the PGU Office on Facebook.

The report notes that Andrii Kostin addressed his colleagues with the following words: "Odesa region with its geography, transport communications and economic potential is an attractive target for the Russian aggressor. Therefore, we must respond quickly and in a coordinated manner to every violation of the law, because in wartime it is a threat to the national and economic security of the state".

The Prosecutor General set clear tasks for the law enforcement officers of the region. Among the priorities are the exposure of state traitors and accomplices of the occupiers, counter-subversive measures, countering crimes against the foundations of national security. He paid special attention to the quality of the investigation of war crimes committed by the aggressor state in the war against Ukraine.

See more: 10 vessels with Ukrainian grain are preparing to leave Odessa ports - Kubrakov. PHOTO

Andrii Kostin named ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor" as one of the key directions. Prompt response and termination of all possible corruption schemes in the transportation and export of agricultural products is an important task.

"The reaction of prosecutors to all facts of illegal use of funds for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, the construction of housing for forcibly displaced persons and social payments for them must be principled and uncompromising. It is unacceptable to embezzle humanitarian aid that Ukrainians and the international community collect for the Armed Forces and those who are most suffered from aggression," Andrii Kostin emphasized.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that today law enforcement officers must act in a coordinated and united manner to ensure the security of the state and the protection of every Ukrainian.