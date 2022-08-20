Troops of Russian Federation continue offensive actions in Donetsk direction and concentrate their main efforts on Bakhmut, - General Staff

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian troops are trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08/20/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred and seventy-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the formation of a strike group of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on the border of our state was not detected.

The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units from the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers shelled units of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with mortars.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding occupied positions. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of settlements of Karasivka, Velyki Prohody, Cherniak, Pischane and Pechenihy.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Prudianka and Verkhny Saltiv and carried out aerial reconnaissance near Rusky Tyshky and Zolochiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on resuming offensive operations. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Asiivka, Husarivka, Chepil, Protopopivka and Dovhenke settlements. Made an airstrike near Zalyman.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions Brazhkivka – Novodmytrivka, Sulyhivka – Novodmytrivka, Brazhkivka – Virnopillia and Dovhenke – Kurulka. As a result, our soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and pushed him back.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues offensive actions and concentrates the main efforts in the Bakhmut direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was carried out in the areas of Kramatorsk, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Zvanivka and Raihorodoka. Conducted an airstrike near Ivano-Dariivka.

The invaders tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Dariivka and Mykolaivka - Vyimka, without success.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling from tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers was recorded near Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Kodema and Bilohorivka. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the last three settlements.

With offensive and assault actions, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Streapivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vershina - Zaitseve, Vershyna - Kodema, Travneve - Zaitseve, Travneve - Kodema, Semihirya - Zaytseve, Hladosove - Kodema, success did not have, received a harsh rebuff.

In the Avdiivsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types near Avdiivka, Kurakhovo, Krasnohorivka, Sukha Balka, and Nevelsky. Carried out airstrikes near Vodyany and Maryinka.

He led unsuccessful offensive battles in the directions Horlivka - Mayorsk, Spartak - Opytne, Donetsk - Pisky, Staromykhailivka - Pervomaiske.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Elizavetivka, Novosilka, Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka settlements. Led an offensive battle in the direction of Blahodatne - Zolota Nyva, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces. Fired tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of the settlements of Velikomykhailivka, Shevchenko, Huliaipole, Shevchenkivske, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Burlatske and Stepove. Enemy aviation operated in the areas of Bilohirya, Zaliznychne, Maly Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces. He is trying to improve the tactical position in the Mykolaiv direction.

He carried out shelling from tanks and various caliber artillery near Mykolaiv, Ukrainka, Oleksandrivka and fifteen other settlements. Conducted an airstrike near Olhyne. Conducts an offensive battle in the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne.

The enemy's naval group is keeping two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type in readiness for use, the report says.