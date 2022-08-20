Russian Defense Ministry blames Ukraine for use of chemical weapons in Zaporizhzhia region

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused Ukraine of using chemical poisonous substances against Russian servicemen and civilians.

The ministry said that Russian military personnel who were "performing tasks" near the village of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Region were allegedly taken to a military hospital with signs of severe poisoning, and a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, was detected in their bodies.

"On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by the Zelensky regime, the Russian Federation is preparing supporting documents with the results of the analyses conducted," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They add that there is an additional investigation into the poisoning with "military toxic substances" of the head of the provisional administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, given the evidence of "state terrorism of the Kyiv regime".

