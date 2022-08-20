Stefanchuk asks Austria to deport Russian ambassador for his appeal to liquidate Ukrainians

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk appealed to the Federal President of Austria Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Carl Neghammer with the demand to recognize the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna Mykhail Ulyanov as persona non grata and to deport him to Russia.

This was reported by the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

He noted that the publication of Russian postpresident Ulyanov's call "not to have mercy on the Ukrainian population" and then the deletion of the corresponding message is the face of "Russian diplomacy.

"For such fascist appeals the disrespected Mr. Ulyanov should be declared persona non grata in Austria and deported to his Russia. Let him write whatever he wants there, it is his audience. With this demand I addressed to the Federal President of Austria Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Negammer", - added the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Austria, in response to a post thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the new package of military aid from the United States, published a tweet calling "no mercy to the Ukrainian population". Ulyanov later deleted his post.