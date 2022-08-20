ENG
In evening of August 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked airfield in occupied Chornobaivka. PHOTOS

In the evening of August 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a fire attack on the airfield in the occupied Chornobaivka, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users.

In evening of August 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked airfield in occupied Chornobaivka 01

In evening of August 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked airfield in occupied Chornobaivka 02

Author: 

shoot out (13830) Chornobayivka (32)
