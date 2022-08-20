In evening of August 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked airfield in occupied Chornobaivka. PHOTOS
In the evening of August 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a fire attack on the airfield in the occupied Chornobaivka, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users.
