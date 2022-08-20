If there is any threat, fifth article of NATO charter will be applied, - Polish Ministry of Defense on the overturning of Russian missiles in Kaliningrad

The Polish Defense Ministry promised an adequate response to Russia’s deployment of hypersonic "Kynzhal" missiles near Kaliningrad and reminded of the NATO principle of collective security.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

"Our actions - in consultation with our allies and NATO headquarters - are and will remain adequate to the threats and actions taken by the Russian Federation near Kaliningrad," Skurkiewicz stressed.

According to him, Poland is fully protected from external threats thanks to its membership in NATO.

"If any threat arises, the fifth article of the North Atlantic Treaty - that is, the formula 'one for all and all for one' - will be applied," the deputy minister noted.

Skurkiewicz added that in the northeastern regions of Poland a number of measures to strengthen the defense of the eastern flank of NATO have long been applied. In particular, allied troops are stationed there and intensive military exercises are conducted.

