Putin knew about crimes, his tribunal will be fast, - prosecutor in Milosevic case Nice

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin knew all the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine, so his trial will not be long.

This was announced by the chief prosecutor in the case of ex-President of Serbia Slobodan Milosevic at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Jeffrey Nice, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, if there is enough evidence and a clear pattern of crimes or destruction of civilian targets, it is a violation of the code of warfare.

The lawyer noted that everyone saw what happened in the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin knew what was happening and could have stopped the Russian army.

Read more: US about Hague Tribunal: Putin is directly involved in large-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine

"He did what he wanted - he committed crimes against civilians. And this is a clear case where a trial cannot be long," Nyce said.

Jeffrey Nyce was the lead prosecutor in the trial of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

Nys initiated the original prosecution case linking atrocities committed in the former Yugoslavia to Milosevic, prosecuted Bosnian Croat Dario Kordic at the ICTY and successfully prosecuted Goran Jelisic.

Since working with the ICTY, Nace has worked at the International Criminal Court and with victim groups. He specializes in human rights, public law and personal injury.