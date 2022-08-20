Sevastopol’s occupation authorities announced that air defense systems were working. VIDEO
Explosions are heard again over Russian-occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The occupiers assure that the air defense system is working.
This was stated by Mykhailo Razvozhaev, "governor" of the city, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Air defense is working again in Sevastopol. Please everyone keep calm. And please: shoot less and even more so post videos of our air defense systems," wrote Razvozhaev.
It seems that the people of Crimea do not care about the "governor", because they have already published a number of videos. The footage shows the operation of 30-mm 2A38M self-propelled guns "Pantsyr-S1".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password