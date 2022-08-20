Occupants want to "extend" weekends for Ukrainian ZNPP personnel and disconnect plant from Ukrainian power grids - Intelligence

The Russian occupants intend to "continue" the weekend for Ukrainian ZNPP personnel, as well as to disconnect the plant from Ukrainian power grids, which could create the risk of critical situations at the Ukrainian nuclear facility.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by press service of Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"Representatives of the occupation leadership of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant continued "short-term holidays" for Ukrainian personnel... These measures may indicate the occupiers' intention to disconnect the plant from Ukrainian power grids and power supply - the so-called "withdrawal to zero," the report said.

The Intelligence noted that this also applies to the operational duty officers.

It is also reported that some representatives of Rosatom have returned to the plant and, in addition, a contingent of occupation troops, many weapons and ammunition remain there.

The intelligence noted that if ZNPP is disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid, the plant will remain without power for a certain period, and the emergency power supply will be made at the expense of diesel substations.

"This creates a potential danger as the probability of critical situations increases, which seems to be the main goal of the Russian occupiers' deliberate actions at the Ukrainian nuclear facility," the agency's press service stressed.

