Daughter of one of ideologues of "Russian World" Dugin died In Russia,- social networks. VIDEO
Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of the ideologues of Putinism and "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in the suburbs of Moscow.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by 112 and Baza Telegram channels.
According to 112, the explosion occurred on the Mozhaisky highway in the area of the village of Velyki Viazemy. Daria Dugina was driving a Land Cruiser Prado jeep, the car exploded while driving, Baza reports with reference to eyewitnesses.
Дугін приїхав на місце 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/GLExONwd4u https://t.co/MDViBMWRIl pic.twitter.com/m8QhsPkNhb— Анатолій Штефан (Штірліц) (@Shtirlitz53) August 20, 2022
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password