Daughter of one of ideologues of "Russian World" Dugin died In Russia,- social networks. VIDEO

Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of the ideologues of Putinism and "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in the suburbs of Moscow.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by 112 and Baza Telegram channels.

According to 112, the explosion occurred on the Mozhaisky highway in the area of the village of Velyki Viazemy. Daria Dugina was driving a Land Cruiser Prado jeep, the car exploded while driving, Baza reports with reference to eyewitnesses.

Read more: Kremlin propagandist Dugin says Russia should have brought war in Donbas to victory

Дугін приїхав на місце 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/GLExONwd4u https://t.co/MDViBMWRIl pic.twitter.com/m8QhsPkNhb

— Анатолій Штефан (Штірліц) (@Shtirlitz53) August 20, 2022

