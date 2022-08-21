In occupied Alupka, several flashes were recorded in sea and then explosion rang out, - Chubarov

In the occupied Alupka on Saturday, at a distance of 2-3 km from the coast, several flashes were recorded in the sea and then an explosion was heard

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, announced this on Facebook.

"In Alupka, in the sea, at a distance of 2-3 kilometers from the shore, 6-7 flashes and later "bavovna"," Chubarov wrote on Facebook.

