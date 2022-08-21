ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8789 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
18 579 23

In occupied Alupka, several flashes were recorded in sea and then explosion rang out, - Chubarov

чубаров

In the occupied Alupka on Saturday, at a distance of 2-3 km from the coast, several flashes were recorded in the sea and then an explosion was heard

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, announced this on Facebook.

"In Alupka, in the sea, at a distance of 2-3 kilometers from the shore, 6-7 flashes and later "bavovna"," Chubarov wrote on Facebook.

Watch more: Sevastopol’s occupation authorities announced that air defense systems were working. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1560) Crimea (2228)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 