During August 20, 75 occupiers were destroyed in southern direction, 1 self-propelled gun " Giatsint", 2 tanks, 6 units of armored vehicles, - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" released information about the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on the evening of August 20.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is complex and tense, but controlled by the defense forces.

The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line. There are no significant changes in the composition and position.

The forces of the motorized rifle company, with the support of three tanks, the enemy made three attempts to attack from Oleksandrivka in the direction of Tavriysk. He had no success.

Nine times he attacked our positions along the contact line with attack aircraft and helicopters. Without our losses.

According to the results of the daytime missile attack on Voznesensk, it was established that the attack was carried out by a "Caliber" type missile. Fourteen civilians were injured, including children. All the victims have moderate and severe injuries.

Our aircraft struck 5 enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment.

Missile and artillery units performed more than 230 fire missions, as a result of which the command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division was hit, and enemy ammunition depots in Chornobayivka and Staritsy were destroyed.

The enemy force was reduced by 75 raschits, self-propelled gun "Giatsint-S", 2 enemy T-72 tanks, and 6 more units of armored vehicles. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

The ship formation of the enemy fleet after the storm in the Black Sea has been increased to 15 units, which continue to maneuver in missile-safe areas of the sea. Two surface and one underwater missile carrier with a total volley of 20 Kalibr-type missiles and two anti-aircraft missiles are ready.

