Naval grouping of Russian fleet in Black Sea has been increased to 15 units, - OC "South"
The Russian Federation has increased its naval fleet in the Black Sea to 15 units.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".
"The ship formation of the enemy fleet after the storm in the Black Sea has been increased to 15 units, which continue to maneuver in the missile-safe areas of the sea," the message reads.
It is noted that two surface and one underwater missile carrier with a total salvo of 20 Kalibr missiles and two large amphibious ships are on standby.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password