ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8830 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 541 4

Two Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russians from Black Sea were destroyed - AC "South"

ракета,крилата

The Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles over the Black Sea at night.

This is stated in the summary of the air command "South" on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 21, around 03:00 a.m., the anti-aircraft missile unit of the "South" air command over the sea destroyed two cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type, which the occupiers launched from the waters of the Black Sea," the notification reads.

See more: Wreckage of Russian "Iskander" missile removed from rubble of dormitory in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Author: 

cruise missile (490) The Black Sea (370) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 