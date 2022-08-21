Two Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russians from Black Sea were destroyed - AC "South"

The Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles over the Black Sea at night.

This is stated in the summary of the air command "South" on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 21, around 03:00 a.m., the anti-aircraft missile unit of the "South" air command over the sea destroyed two cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type, which the occupiers launched from the waters of the Black Sea," the notification reads.

See more: Wreckage of Russian "Iskander" missile removed from rubble of dormitory in Kharkiv. PHOTOS