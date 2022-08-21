Russia is moving air defense equipment to territory of Belarus, - General Staff

Russia transfers its air defense equipment to Belarus.

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces informs about this in the morning summary as of 6:00 a.m. on August 21 on Facebook.

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian full-scale invasion began.

The movement of air defense equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is noted in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country continues to persist.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out mortar attacks on the settlements of Pushkari in the Chernihiv region and Myropillia and Pavlivka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Prudianka, Ruski Tyshky, Shestakovo, Pischane, and Pechenihy with barrel and jet artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Mospanovoe, Stary Saltiv, and Husarivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near the settlement of Velyki Prokhody.

In the Sloviansk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Shevelivka, Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Nortsivka, Sulyhivka, and Dolyna.

The enemy carried out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne was unsuccessful and withdrew.

Tried to conduct assault operations in the directions Brazhkivka – Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka – Nova Dmytrivka. Suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to continue offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, he fired from barrel and rocket artillery near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamiansky, and Ivano-Dariivka.

He led an offensive in the direction of Berestove - Ivano-Dariivka but was unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut direction, he fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve, Shumy, and Zalizne.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Zaitsevo, Bakhmut, and Soledar.

He led offensive battles in the directions of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske and Semihirшa - Zaitseve, was unsuccessful, left. Fighting continues in the direction of Zalizna Balka - New York and Novoselivka - New York.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded in Mariinka, Vodyanye, Alexandropole, and Pisky districts. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Mariinka, Vodyane, and Krasnohorivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Pokrovsk, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, and Opytne settlements.

Enemy units are conducting assault operations in the directions of Pisky – Nevelske, Lozove – Nevelske, and Staromykhailivka – Mariinka, combat operations are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired artillery near Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Prechistivka, and Vremivka. Used aviation near Novomykhailivka and Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, he carried out shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Neskuchne, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novosilka, Dorozhnianka, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaki, Chervone and Novodanilivka. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Hulyaipole, Olhivske, and Chervone. Conducted aerial reconnaissance using the "Orlan-10" UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Stepova Dolyna, Lyman, and another 15 settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Olgany, Zarichny, Novogrigorivka, Bela Krynytsia, Tavriysky, Lozovoy, and Andriivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAVs.

In the Mykolaiv direction, he is conducting an offensive battle in the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne, has partial success, has occupied the southern outskirts of the settlement of Blahodatne, hostilities continue.

Three enemy sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Russian propaganda continues to lie, inventing non-existent victories and covering up the crimes of its army and mercenaries. Therefore, we urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread various Russian fakes and disinformation.