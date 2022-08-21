ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
During day, Russian invaders killed 4 residents of Donetsk region - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 20, the Russians killed 4 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On August 20, the Russians killed 4 civilians of the Donetsk region: 2 in Heorhiivka, 1 in Avdiivka, and 1 in Paraskoviivka. 2 more people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

