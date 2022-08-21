ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8830 visitors online
News War
5 652 9

Occupiers attacked Odesa with five rockets. Two were shot down over sea, three hit agricultural enterprise, - RMA

калібр

The occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Odessa. Enemy attack with 5 missiles. Two were shot down over the sea. Three hit the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa district," the message says.

According to Bratchuk, there is a hit in the granary.

"There are no casualties. Explosive technicians and an investigative team are working at the scene," he summarizes.

Earlier it was reported that two cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type, which the Russians launched from the waters of the Black Sea, were destroyed.

Read more: During August 20, 75 occupiers were destroyed in southern direction, 1 self-propelled gun " Giatsint", 2 tanks, 6 units of armored vehicles, - OC "South"

Author: 

shoot out (13842) Odesa (954) Odeska region (694) rocket (1617) Bratchuk (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 