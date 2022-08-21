Occupiers attacked Odesa with five rockets. Two were shot down over sea, three hit agricultural enterprise, - RMA

The occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Odessa. Enemy attack with 5 missiles. Two were shot down over the sea. Three hit the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa district," the message says.

According to Bratchuk, there is a hit in the granary.

"There are no casualties. Explosive technicians and an investigative team are working at the scene," he summarizes.

Earlier it was reported that two cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type, which the Russians launched from the waters of the Black Sea, were destroyed.

