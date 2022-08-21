In Mykolaiv region, 15 people were injured during day as result of enemy shelling, at night enemy launched rocket attack on Mykolaiv, - Kim

In the Mykolaiv region, the enemy continues to shell villages and towns, destroy civilian infrastructure and houses.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of August 21, around 01:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv. According to preliminary information, the enemy struck with missiles of the S-300 type. At present, it is known about hitting the territory of the enterprise and hitting the outskirts of the city. Previously, there were no casualties. Information on the consequences of the destruction is being clarified.

On August 20, enemy shelling was recorded on the territory of the Shevchenkove. Around 8:00 a.m., the Russians shelled Lubomyrivka, one person was injured. In addition, around 1:40 p.m., enemy shelling of the villages of Zoria and Novoruske was recorded. There are no casualties.

During August 20, the occupiers shelled the outskirts of the village of Novooleksandrivka. There are no casualties.

The enemy fired artillery at the villages of Chervona Dolyna and Shiroke. A residential building and a car were damaged in Chervona Dolyna. Residential buildings and the administration building of the village council were damaged in Shiroke, and local gardens were hit. There are no casualties.

Shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvate continues. Information on victims and damage is being clarified.

Around 11:30 a.m., the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a five-story residential building in Voznesensk. According to the information of OC "South", it was established that the strike was carried out by a "Kalibr" type missile.

It is known that 14 people were injured, including three children. Three adults and two children are currently in hospital. As a result of the shelling, structural elements from the first to the fifth floor of the five-story building were damaged, balconies collapsed, panes and windows were broken. About five one-story buildings were also damaged.