Occupants from Belgorod shelled Kharkiv region with rockets. Enemy tried to advance, but suffered losses and retreated in several directions - Synehubov

There were no shelling of Kharkiv recorded that night, however, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A rocket launch was recorded from Belgorod around midnight. In Rohan, the Kharkiv district, 1 rocket hit an unfinished private house, a fire broke out. 2 people - a 36-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman - were injured," the report says.

Also, according to Synehubov, two rockets were hit in the village of Dokuchaevske, the Kharkiv district, and the commercial buildings of the educational institution were damaged. A fire broke out in an open area. No casualties.

"During the past day, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region with shelling. The city of Kharkiv, Kharkivsky, Bogodukhiv, and Izium districts of the region were under fire. Private houses, farm buildings were damaged, garages and office buildings were burned," the message says.

On August 18, at the place where a rocket hit a three-story residential building in the Saltiv district, search operations continued yesterday. The bodies of 3 more victims were found. Thus, the total number of people killed in this attack is now 18 people.

Synehubov also informs that active fighting continues on the contact line. The enemy is constantly shelling our positions from tanks and artillery, using aviation. In the Izyum area, the enemy tried to conduct combat reconnaissance in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne but failed.

The occupiers tried to conduct an offensive in the directions of Brazhkivka - Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka. Under the fire of our defenders, they retreated with significant losses.

"Our military continues to successfully defend the Kharkiv region and destroy the occupiers and their equipment every day. We believe in the Armed Forces, Glory to Ukraine!" - summarizes the head of the region.