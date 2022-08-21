373 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 721 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 21, 2022, more than 1,094 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 373 children died and more than 721 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As informed by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported this.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 387, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 64, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 41," the report says.

Thus, on August 20, as a result of enemy shelling of the residential infrastructure of the city of Voznesensk, the Mykolaiv region, three children aged 3 to 8 were seriously injured.

During the recording of war crimes committed by the occupiers in the city of Mariupol, the Donetsk region, it became known about the death of 10 more children aged 1 to 17 years.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

