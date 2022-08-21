Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,200 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,912 tanks and 4,224 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 21, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 45,200.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 45,200 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks -1912 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles - 4224 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 1028 (+10) units,

MLRS - 266 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 141 (+0) units,

aircraft - 234 (+0) units,

helicopters - 197 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 806 (+3),

cruise missiles - 190 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3143 (+6) units,

special technique - 99 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Mykolaiv directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.