Sudan and Russia discussed expanding cooperation in oil sector anв Russian company’s access to Sudanese oil fields

Sudan wants to give "Zarubezhneft" oil company access to the country’s oil fields.

Sudan has offered more oil blocks to the Russian oil production company Zarubezhneft, Director General of the Oil Exploration and Production Department of the Sudanese Ministry of Oil al-Tahir Abul-Hasan said. The ministerial delegation of Sudan, led by the Minister of Mineral Resources, completed a three-day visit to Moscow from August 17 to 19.

"We have discussed Zarubezhneft's proposal for investment in Sudan. Previously we provided several blocks for development, and now we have added even more in regions with gas and oil potential. I think by October we will provide the necessary information so that they can start looking at these areas ", said Abul-Hasan.

The government in Khartoum has expanded bilateral relations with Russia, which is trying to strengthen political and economic cooperation and develop influence in Africa after the imposition of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Dmytro Semenov, head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Energy and Coal of the Russian Federation, said that the countries are considering the possibility of expanding oil cooperation and have agreed with the Ministry of Energy and Oil of Sudan and the state oil company Sudapet to increase oil exploration in the country.

"We also agreed to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the oil sector beyond just production, to consider oil production technologies, associated gas utilization, oil refining, petrochemicals and training," Semenov said.